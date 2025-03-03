https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147027SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up of a vintage pocket watch on pebbles at sunset, captured at a low angle. The video style evokes nostalgia and the passage of time. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.17 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.53 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.88 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare