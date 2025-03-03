https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147036SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A cozy video scene with an open book and candle in focus, shot from a low angle. Warm fairy lights create a soft, inviting ambiance in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 53.03 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 51.25 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.33 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare