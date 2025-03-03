https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147047SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A glowing geometric shape floats in a dark space, captured from a low-angle view, creating a futuristic and mysterious video aesthetic. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.87 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.78 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.72 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare