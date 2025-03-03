https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147075SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract geometric video art with neon triangles forming a kaleidoscope effect. Top-down angle enhances the dynamic, futuristic style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 65.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 39.89 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 10.44 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare