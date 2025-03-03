https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147111SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of coffee beans falling in mid-air, captured from a low-angle, showcasing a dynamic and energetic style with a blurred background. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 55.45 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 28.88 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.29 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare