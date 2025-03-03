https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147132SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A low-angle video frame captures a futuristic, neon-lit structure against a starry night sky, blending sci-fi elements with cosmic wonder. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 73.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 41.73 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 11.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare