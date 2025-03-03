https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147177SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A glowing potted plant with neon leaves, captured from a low-angle. The video style highlights the plant's luminescent beauty against a dark background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.01 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.66 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare