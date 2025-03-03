https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147179SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A glowing plant in a pot with a cosmic background, captured from a low angle. The video style is futuristic and ethereal, highlighting luminescent details. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.24 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare