https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147189SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video of golden butterflies in flight against a purple backdrop, captured from a low-angle, creating a sense of upward motion and wonder. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 63.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.54 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.09 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare