https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147193SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A glowing plant in a pot, captured from a low-angle in a dark setting, showcasing a futuristic, neon style. Ideal for a sci-fi themed video. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.65 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare