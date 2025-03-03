https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147209SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A futuristic video showcasing a glowing plant in a pot, captured from a low angle against a starry background, highlighting its ethereal design. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare