https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147241SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Animated sun and Earth with smiling faces in a starry sky, viewed from a straight angle, ideal for a playful educational video. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 23.33 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.87 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.16 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare