https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147264SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A whimsical animated video scene with a frog on a lily pad, surrounded by water lilies. Overhead angle captures vibrant colors and playful style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 70.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare