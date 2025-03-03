https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147310SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A cosmic video concept showing Earth from space, surrounded by stars and planets. Captured from a high-angle perspective, highlighting the universe's vastness. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 39.58 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.17 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.07 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare