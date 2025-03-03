https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147335SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic video concept of swirling flames in a spiral pattern. Captured from a top-down angle, creating a mesmerizing, fiery vortex effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 79.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 45.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 12.24 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.22 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare