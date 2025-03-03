https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147342SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic spiral of flames in a vortex pattern, captured from a top-down angle, resembling a mesmerizing video effect with swirling motion. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 68.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 35.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare