https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147354SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cute, animated ghost with a rainbow trail floats in a starry night sky. The video uses a straight-on angle, emphasizing a whimsical, playful style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.49 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare