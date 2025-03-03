https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147468SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Aerial view of a lush tropical island surrounded by waves, showcasing vibrant greenery and rocky shores, perfect for a nature video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.35 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare