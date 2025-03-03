https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147536SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Close-up of a Monstera leaf with soft focus, capturing natural elegance. Shot from a side angle, ideal for a calming, nature-themed video. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 15.15 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.54 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.21 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare