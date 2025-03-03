https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147630SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A serene video captures a low-angle view of a sunlit tree in a meadow, highlighting nature's tranquility and beauty in golden hour light. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.97 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare