https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147631SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A mesmerizing spiral galaxy viewed from a top-down angle, resembling a cosmic vortex. Perfect for a sci-fi video backdrop, evoking a sense of infinity. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 81.38 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 53.33 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.01 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare