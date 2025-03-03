https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147639SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Tropical beach video with a low-angle view of palm trees, capturing a serene, sunny day with clear skies and a tranquil ocean backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 62.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.39 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.66 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare