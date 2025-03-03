https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147685SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A serene landscape video captures a tree in a sunlit meadow from a low-angle, highlighting vibrant greens and the golden glow of sunlight filtering through leaves. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.05 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 26.16 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.43 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare