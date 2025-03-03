https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147711SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A video still of Earth from space, showcasing swirling clouds and the horizon. Captured from a low-angle perspective, highlighting the planet's curvature. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.49 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare