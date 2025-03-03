https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17147734SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A serene landscape video featuring a low-angle view of a lavender field at sunset, with rolling hills in the background under a pastel sky. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 40.11 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.56 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.65 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare