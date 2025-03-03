https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17148056SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Dynamic cosmic scene with swirling purple galaxies and a glowing planet. Top-down angle creates a dramatic effect, ideal for a sci-fi video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 53.58 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.67 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.97 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare