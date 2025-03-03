https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17153030SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSProRes 444LoopCollaborative hands assembling colorful puzzle animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 219.11 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 1.86 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 2.67 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 1.46 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 317.08 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 1.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare