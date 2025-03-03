https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17153303SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Elegant perfume bottle on a sunlit table, surrounded by soft pink flowers. Captured at a low angle, creating a warm, dreamy video aesthetic. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 637.02 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare