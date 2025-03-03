https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17153323SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A dreamy, ethereal scene with Gothic arches framing a sunset view. The wide-angle shot evokes a fantasy video game setting with lush foliage. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.32 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.95 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.73 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.48 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare