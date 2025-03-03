https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17153328SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Elegant indoor pool with classic architecture, viewed from a low angle. Sunlight streams through large windows, creating a serene video ambiance. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.67 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.7 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.47 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare