rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17153363
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up video shot of a CNC machine cutting metal, showcasing sparks and precision. The angle highlights the machine's intricate details and action. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.22 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.24 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.87 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.29 MB

View personal and business license