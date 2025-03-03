https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17153363SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a CNC machine cutting metal, showcasing sparks and precision. The angle highlights the machine's intricate details and action. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.22 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare