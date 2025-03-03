https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154833SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A mid-shot video captures a person in a green apron holding a refreshing green drink, with a blurred natural background for a fresh, vibrant feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.49 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare