https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154839SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a car repair shop with a red SUV on a lift. Mechanics work underneath, capturing a dynamic video of automotive maintenance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.86 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare