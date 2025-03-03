https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154856SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Three professionals collaborate at a laptop in a modern office. Eye-level angle captures teamwork and focus, ideal for a business video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.42 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare