https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154860SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of hands planting a seedling in soil, bathed in warm sunlight, evoking growth and nurturing themes, ideal for a nature video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 953.67 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare