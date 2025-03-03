https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154889SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Low-angle video capturing joyful graduates tossing caps in the air, celebrating success against a classic building backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.23 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare