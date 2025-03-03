rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154894
Save
Video Info
0:11
30 FPS
H.264

Video captures two workers in yellow vests and helmets at an industrial site, viewed from behind at a low angle, emphasizing scale and structure.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.29 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.62 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.31 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.28 MB

View personal and business license