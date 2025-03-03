rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154895
Save
Video Info
0:11
30 FPS
H.264

Video still of two workers in yellow vests and helmets at an industrial plant. Shot from behind at eye level, showcasing pipes and machinery.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.52 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.79 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.16 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.93 MB

View personal and business license