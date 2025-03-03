https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154904SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A joyful graduation scene with students in caps and gowns celebrating. Captured from a low-angle, the video conveys excitement and achievement.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.25 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare