https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154910SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Close-up video still of a woman receiving a relaxing head massage, shot from a side angle, highlighting tranquility and wellness in a spa setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 534.84 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare