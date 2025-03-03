https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154921SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Modern outdoor patio with wooden decking and glass walls, captured from a low angle. Ideal for a serene lifestyle video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare