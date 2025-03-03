https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154923SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Overhead shot of a stressed woman at a cluttered desk, surrounded by piles of papers and coffee cups, conveying a chaotic work video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.4 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.88 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 990.36 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare