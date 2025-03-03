https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154926SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Close-up, high-angle shot of a child at the dentist, smiling during a check-up. The video captures a positive dental experience.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 985.31 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare