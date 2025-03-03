https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154927SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Close-up video of scientists in a lab, focused on a microscope. Side angle captures the intensity and precision of their research work.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.79 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare