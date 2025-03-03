https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154934SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A low-angle shot of a gavel and open book on a polished table, set against a backdrop of law books, creating a formal legal video setting. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare