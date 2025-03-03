https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154970SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A wide-angle video captures a serene, snowy mountain landscape under a starry sky, with a large moon looming in the background, creating a tranquil, cosmic scene. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.49 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare