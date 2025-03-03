https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154976SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Side angle of a focused gamer with headphones, immersed in a video game on a vibrant screen, highlighting a dynamic and engaging atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare