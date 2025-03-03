https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154978SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Two friends in casual wear sit on colorful bean bags, smiling at their phones. The low-angle shot captures a vibrant, playful video chat moment. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.71 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare