rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17154995
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Abstract video background with a gradient of purple and pink hues. Shot from a low angle, creating a smooth, ethereal atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.45 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.52 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 887.74 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.91 MB

View personal and business license