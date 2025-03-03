https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155002SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cosmic video concept with a wide-angle view of a colorful, animated galaxy, featuring vibrant planets and stars in a whimsical style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 620.44 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare